Colorado Springs woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing Xanax to her teenage son

Maria Davis-Conchie has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing Xanax to her 16-year-old son. Davis-Conchie, 49, was convicted Sept. 22 of distributing Xanax to her teenage son and his friends. She was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to the plea agreement, regularly over at least one year leading up to Jan. 20, 2022, Davis-Conchie illegally distributed controlled substances to her teenage son and his teenage friends. She reportedly sold the kids alprazolam or Xanax, a scheduled IV controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Davis-Conchie provided her son and his friends with Xanax for $5 to $10 per pill and gave them cautionary instructions to not use too many of the pills at one time. For some time, Davis-Conchie's son and one of his friends used Xanax every weekend, although some of the Xanax was from people other than Davis-Conchie.

Maria Davis-Conchie CrimeStoppers

The plea agreement explains that Davis-Conchie assumed her son would do drugs no matter what so she decided to sell him and his friends drugs she thought were "safe." In addition to Xanax, Davis-Conchie also provided the boys with marijuana concentrate and acid or LSD.

Around Dec. 31, 2021, Davis-Conchie purchased Xanax bars and LSD for her son and his friends. Davis-Conchie acquired these drugs and gave them to the boys because her son and his friends wanted to try something different on New Year's Eve, and Davis-Conchie believed psychedelic drugs like LSD were "safe." She claims she bought those drugs from co-defendant Marlene McGuire at a fire station near McGuire's residence and she brought her son and two of his friends with her.

According to evidence presented at sentencing, Davis-Conchie introduced her son to co-defendants Douglas Floyd and Marlene McGuire, so he could buy fentanyl pills from them. Floyd pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl which resulted in the death of Davis-Conchie's son and was sentenced to 157 months in federal prison on Nov. 21. A federal jury convicted McGuire of distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl which resulted in the death of Davis-Conchie's son and several other charges on Sept. 22. McGuire's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

"This case brings into stark relief the nightmare that is occurring daily in America," said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan in a statement. "Catastrophic decision-making paired with a deadly poisonous drug killed a child and destroyed a family."

"Fentanyl continues to kill members of our communities at an alarming rate. This case is almost beyond belief: A mother provided drugs to her son and then introduced him to the dealers that supplied him with fentanyl, resulting in his death," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek in a statement. "This woman's son is gone because of the chain of events she started, and this sentence is a consequence of her actions. We cannot ignore the devastation this drug continues to bring to countless lives here in Colorado and across the nation."