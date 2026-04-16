Former Colorado Springs substitute teacher accused of felony sexual assault of a child released on bond

A substitute teacher at a Colorado Springs charter school has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a child.

William Boden, 33, was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in February and released on a $25,000 cash, surety, or property bond on March 20, investigators said in a statement this week. Boden was a substitute teacher at the James Madison Charter Academy from Oct. 31, 2022, through January 2024, the sheriff's office said.

"This case reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting children and pursuing justice for victims," El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal said in a statement. "We take these allegations extremely seriously, and our investigators will continue working diligently to ensure anyone who exploits or harms a child is held fully accountable."

William Boden El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The alleged victim in the case isn't identified and it wasn't clear if they're a student at the school Boden taught at, but investigators said they're a minor, or were at the time of the alleged crimes. Court records indicate the alleged offenses spanned 2022, 2023, and early 2024.

Boden was set to be arraigned on Thursday morning, but that hearing was rescheduled for June 11. He faces the following felony charges:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Sexual exploitation of a child

Sexual assault

Internet sexual exploitation of a child

Unlawful electronic sexual communication by a person in a position of trust

El Paso County Judge Amanda J. Philipps issued a mandatory protection order, barring contact with Boden and the alleged victim.

He's being represented by the Office of the Public Defender. A phone number listed for Boden was disconnected and he couldn't be reached for comment.

Citing the ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for the James Madison Charter Academy declined to comment on the case.