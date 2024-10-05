Colorado Springs police seeking suspect after man shot, killed in argument outside youth football game

Colorado Springs police are looking for a shooting suspect after an argument escalated into a deadly shooting.

The department, on its online crime blotter, says the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of South Murray Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. During the argument, one man pulled out a handgun, shot the other man once and fled, according to the department. The victim died of his injuries at the scene.

CBS News Colorado's news partner KKTV reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of Atlas Middle School, located at 1602 South Murray Boulevard, as a football game was happening at one of the school's athletic fields.

Police say a 29-year-old man was killed and while police are looking for a suspect, investigators don't believe there's a threat to the general public.

Colorado Springs police responded to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Atlas Middle School at 1602 South Murray Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. KKTV

On social media, the school posted the following message:

Dear Atlas families,

On the weekends, Atlas rents our sports fields and facilities to external groups.

Today, during one of those games hosted by an external group, a fight broke out, ending in the loss of a person's life. While this took place on Atlas's grounds, neither Atlas nor any of its students were involved or affected. Our condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is handling this incident. It is an ongoing investigation. We will update here if we have any additional information as it pertains to our Atlas families.

Sincerely,

Brittney Stroh

CEO, Atlas Schools

One witness, a 10-year-old boy who was playing in that football game, said he heard the shooting, followed by chaos.

"I was actually playing a football game and I heard four gunshots," the boy told KKTV after the shooting. "Then I see the gun fly in the air, then everyone starts running."

Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect. No one else was injured in the shooting, according to police.