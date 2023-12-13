Colorado Springs firefighters to use tracking system to help improve communication with hospitals

Firefighters to use tracking system to help improve communication with hospitals

Firefighters to use tracking system to help improve communication with hospitals

Firefighters to use tracking system to help improve communication with hospitals

Firefighters in Colorado Springs are searching for new ways to improve communication with hospitals, one year after the tragedy at Club Q.

With it being over a year since the shooting that killed five and now, the fire department is looking to use tracking technology on missions.

RELATED: One year later, Club Q victims are still fighting for transparency over funds donated in their names

CBS

It works by firefighters putting wristbands on patients as it connects to an app and provides real-time information to hospitals so medical staff can be prepared ahead of time.

RELATED: Coloradans mourn trans Club Q victims in Colorado Springs on National Transgender Day of Remembrance

"We didn't have a lot of time to prepare on Club Q... just driving to the scene was our prep time if you will," said Jeremiah Heddings of the Colorado Springs Fire Department. "But the hospital needs and deserves that as well not just a heads up but, hear the patients' severity and the timeframe of when they might be coming to your facility."

This new technology can especially be used during mass casualty events.