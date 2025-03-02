Over 2,000 soldiers to deploy from Fort Carson to support troops at southern border

Fort Carson in Colorado will be deploying approximately 2,400 soldiers to the southern U.S. border.

A Fort Carson spokesperson said the soldiers, members of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will join active-duty personnel who were deployed to the southern border earlier this year.

A M1126 Stryker with 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, prepares to fire during Stryker Gunnery at Fort Carson, Colo., March 2022. Units use gunnery qualifications to certify crews and weapon systems as part of efforts to ensure readiness. U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. John Fitzpatrick

"As we prepare to deploy in support of the Southern Border Mission, the Mountain Warriors are trained, equipped, and ready to answer the call," said Col. Hugh W. A. Jones, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. "We will work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to enhance security in the region, and we remain committed to executing this mission with professionalism and dedication."

The unit will operate under the direction of the 10th Mountain Division Joint Task Force and U.S. Northern Command.

According to preliminary data released by the U.S. Border Patrol, illegal crossings of the southern border have dropped to the lowest level in 25 years. The first drop reportedly took place in early 2024 when Mexican officials expanded efforts to stop migrants from reaching the border. They continued to fall throughout the summer when former President Biden restricted access to asylum seekers.

Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks told CBS News in February that unlawful crossings have dropped 94% from the same period last year. He said Border Patrol agents have been apprehending an average of 285 migrants per day and, as of Feb. 20, "anyone that has crossed the border between the ports of entry since this (President Trump's) administration has taken office has not been released."

The upcoming deployment from Fort Carson is not the base's first group to support the Southern Border Mission this year. In January approximately 150 soldiers from the 759th Military Police Battalion Headquarters and the 569th Combat Engineer Company-Armored deployed to the southern border.