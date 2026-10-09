Colorado soccer fans can come to Union Station to watch the games for free this weekend

If you are a huge fan of soccer or looking to become one, we got a great treat for you.

There are some very big soccer games happening internationally this weekend so if you want to watch them, Union Station has you covered. The station turned the entire front of their building into a fan watch party so you can come and see any of the games for free.

The Premiere League says they are expecting 15,000 fans per day, all weekend. Along with watching the games on the big screens, fans can watch the games with other fans and with former soccer players too. Many of the former soccer players have traveled from across the world to be in Denver this weekend to meet fans. Fans even have a chance to meet the mascot, Billy the Badger.

CBS

CBS Colorado met two former players from Leeds and Newcastle, Shola Ameobi and Michael Bridges. They say so far Orlando has been their biggest and loudest crowd but believe Denver has the fans to outdo them.

"We both have been here before and we know how passionate this city is around sports," Ameobi said. "You got all of your sports teams here and I think people are going to come up, show up and show out. For us, I think this is going to be the biggest one ever."

"It's about getting together and I've done tailgating over here," Bridges said. "I've been shown a new lease of life watching a game. That's all about community togetherness and making new friends. This is what the events are for."

CBS

Union Station will provide the games all weekend long for ticket holders. The gates will open at 4:30 a.m. with the first game starting at 5:30 a.m. The last game is expected to end around 11 p.m. This means during that time, portions of Wynkoop, Wazee and 17th around Union Station will be closed. Travelers can go around Wewatta for reroutes or to find parking. RTD will redirect you to 16th Street if you want to use that service.

Here is the schedule for the games.

Saturday, October 10

• 05:30 MT - Arsenal vs. Leeds United

• 08:00 MT - Aston Villa vs. Brentford

• 08:00 MT - Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth

• 08:00 MT - Ipswich Town vs. Fulham

• 08:00 MT - Sunderland vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

• 10:30 MT - Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, October 11

• 07:00 MT - Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

• 07:00 MT - Hull City vs. Everton

• 09:30 MT - Liverpool vs. Manchester City