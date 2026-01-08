Colorado foothills get some much-needed snow after weeks of fire danger

Watch CBS News
Alan Gionet
Alan Gionet
Crispy, crunchy dry grasses in Colorado's foothills were finally getting some snow Thursday and Friday. The barren ground was in need of moisture as high fire danger threatened.

"I'm from Northern Cal where the bad fires were. And so being on Lookout Mountain with the wind, it's very nerve-wracking," said Linda Stathan as she picked up some items at the Walmart in Evergreen.

In Genesee, the grass still poked through the snow Thursday night. In downtown Evergreen, there was only a dusting. But it helped. And a bit more snow was expected overnight Thursday into Friday.

"I'm a Colorado girl so this is nothing. But hey, I'll take it," said Tina Zachariasen, who closed her salon in Genesee early when some clients canceled.

"This is a snow day," she said and cleared off her SUV to head home.

