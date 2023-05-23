Colorado will have smoky skies for one more day before showers & thunderstorms replace Canadian wildfire smoke in many areas

Air quality will suffer through Wednesday morning as more wildfire smoke from Canada is steered into Colorado. The air is particularly unhealthy for people with asthma.

Smoke in the skies above Denver as seen from the CBS Colorado news helicopter on Monday morning. CBS

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Alert for all areas around Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley through at least 4 p.m. Tuesday. The alert could be extended through Wednesday morning since most smoke is not expected to clear until later in the day on Wednesday.

CBS

Numerous wildfires burning in western Canada will send smoke into several states again on Tuesday. The thickest smoke will likely stay in eastern Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and western Minnesota but smoke will be quite visible in Colorado again on Tuesday.

CBS

The air in Denver and along the urban corridor has been declared unhealthy for sensitive groups meaning younger children, older adults, and anyone with a respiratory illness raspatory illness like asthma should avoid spending excessive time outdoors. Indoor exercise is also recommended again on Tuesday for everyone. Some for dogs, cats, and another pets who should be kept indoors whenever possible.

The upper level winds over Colorado will shift on Wednesday and will come from the southwest instead of the north and northeast. This transition will cause smoke levels to drop considerably Wednesday afternoon. The southwesterly flow will also bring moisture back to the state with at least a 50-60% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Denver metro area on Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms are not expected along the Front Range on Wednesday but a few storms on the Eastern Plains could cause large hail and/or damaging wind. But overall the greatest threat in Colorado on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should be periods heavy rain.