Ski resorts in Colorado begin winding down ski season this weekend

Sunday is the final day for a handful of ski areas around Colorado.

Keystone resort hosted a weekend of events, including DJs and a rail jam yesterday.

Sunday was the Slush Cup -- their name for a pond skim -- where skiers and boarders come down the hill before hitting a small pond and trying to make it all the way across.

"It was good, the first time i turned too much. The second time; full send," said Slush Cup competitor Simone Paterno. "I think I'm going to go again and see if I can make it all the way across."

Simone Paterno CBS

Eldora is another mountain that closes after this weekend.

Saturday, it hosted a couple groups including the BIPOC Mountain Collective, whose mission is to break the mold and defy stereotypes of skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking.

BIPOC Mountain Collective CBS

For more information on the BIPOC Mountain Collective, click here.