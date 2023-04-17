Watch CBS News
Ski resorts in Colorado begin winding down ski season this weekend

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Sunday is the final day for a handful of ski areas around Colorado. 

Keystone resort hosted a weekend of events, including DJs and a rail jam yesterday.

Sunday was the Slush Cup -- their name for a pond skim -- where skiers and boarders come down the hill before hitting a small pond and trying to make it all the way across.

"It was good, the first time i turned too much. The second time; full send," said Slush Cup competitor Simone Paterno. "I think I'm going to go again and see if I can make it all the way across."

keystone-final-day-sotvo-frame-77.jpg
Simone Paterno   CBS

Eldora is another mountain that closes after this weekend.

Saturday, it hosted a couple groups including the BIPOC Mountain Collective, whose mission is to break the mold and defy stereotypes of skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking.

keystone-final-day-sotvo-frame-462.jpg
BIPOC Mountain Collective CBS

For more information on the BIPOC Mountain Collective, click here.

