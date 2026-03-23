Several Colorado ski resorts closing soon as above average temperatures continue
High temperatures are leading to some significant impacts in Colorado's mountains.
Several ski resorts are closing much earlier than planned because there isn't enough snow to keep them open, and the temperatures aren't staying low enough to be able to make snow.
Ski Cooper announced it had to close over the weekend. They hope next season will be better for business after a rough winter.
Sunlight, Howelsen Hill and Powderhorn are already closed.
The following closing dates have also been announced, according to Colorado Ski Country USA's website.
Aspen Highlands - April 12
Aspen Mountain - April 19
Buttermilk - April 5
Echo Mountain - Sunday
Eldora - April 19
Granby Ranch - April 4
Monarch - Sunday
Purgatory Resort - April 5
Silverton - April 12
Snowmass - April 12
Steamboat - April 12
Telluride - April 5
Per Powder.com, Keystone closes April 5 and Vail closes April 19.