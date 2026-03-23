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Several Colorado ski resorts closing soon as above average temperatures continue

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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High temperatures are leading to some significant impacts in Colorado's mountains.

Several ski resorts are closing much earlier than planned because there isn't enough snow to keep them open, and the temperatures aren't staying low enough to be able to make snow.

Skiers Hit The Slopes During A Heat Wave In Colorado
People take a break from skiing at Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort as temperatures reach into the 50s on March 18, 2026 in Breckenridge.  Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Ski Cooper announced it had to close over the weekend. They hope next season will be better for business after a rough winter.

Sunlight, Howelsen Hill and Powderhorn are already closed.

The following closing dates have also been announced, according to Colorado Ski Country USA's website.

Aspen Highlands - April 12
Aspen Mountain - April 19
Buttermilk - April 5
Echo Mountain - Sunday
Eldora - April 19
Granby Ranch - April 4
Monarch - Sunday
Purgatory Resort - April 5
Silverton - April 12
Snowmass - April 12
Steamboat - April 12
Telluride - April 5

Per Powder.com, Keystone closes April 5 and Vail closes April 19.

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