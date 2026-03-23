Several Colorado ski resorts closing soon as above average temperatures continue

High temperatures are leading to some significant impacts in Colorado's mountains.

Several ski resorts are closing much earlier than planned because there isn't enough snow to keep them open, and the temperatures aren't staying low enough to be able to make snow.

People take a break from skiing at Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort as temperatures reach into the 50s on March 18, 2026 in Breckenridge. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

Ski Cooper announced it had to close over the weekend. They hope next season will be better for business after a rough winter.

Sunlight, Howelsen Hill and Powderhorn are already closed.

The following closing dates have also been announced, according to Colorado Ski Country USA's website.

Aspen Highlands - April 12

Aspen Mountain - April 19

Buttermilk - April 5

Echo Mountain - Sunday

Eldora - April 19

Granby Ranch - April 4

Monarch - Sunday

Purgatory Resort - April 5

Silverton - April 12

Snowmass - April 12

Steamboat - April 12

Telluride - April 5

Per Powder.com, Keystone closes April 5 and Vail closes April 19.