Colorado ski resorts, visitors celebrate long awaited snowfall with more on the way

The warm, dry winter season has been challenging for many Colorado ski resorts. But thanks to a cold front moving into the state, plenty of ski areas have received several inches of fresh snow for visitors to enjoy.

It's a welcome sight for those wanting to hit the slopes. The biggest winner is Silverton Mountain, which received 20 inches of snow, followed by Purgatory Resort in Durango with 12 inches. Monarch Mountain and Sunlight Mountain were close behind with 11 inches and 10 inches of fresh snowfall, respectively.

CBS

Many resorts opened up more lifts and trails to visitors, and are hoping for more as another round of snow moves through the state on Sunday. At Breckenridge, skiers and riders have access to their first lift-served laps at the treeline this season.

"The snow isn't done yet. Additional snowfall is expected today and tomorrow, setting the stage for a strong weekend of skiing and riding as fresh snow continues to refresh on-mountain conditions," Loveland Ski Area said in a release Saturday.

Purgatory says the snow is just in time for Durango's 47th annual Snowdown, a week-long festival full of costume contests, parades, and other themed events.