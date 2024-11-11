Colorado ski resort helps boost mental health nonprofit with charity event in Breckenridge

As Breckenridge Ski Resort kicks off the winter season, it's also making a commitment to mental health in the community. This year's "Wake Up Breck" event supported Building Hope, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing mental health resources and support.

CBS

Building Hope offers a range of services, including suicide prevention, crisis intervention and therapy, with the opportunity to receive a scholarship to provide sessions with a therapist for free depending on need. Employees said it's also a priority to reduce stigma surrounding mental health and help individuals navigate the complex health care system.

The event offered free mugs, with a suggestion for a donation to the organization that's helped so many for years, including Pierina Reyes. Reyes went to Building Hope when she still lived in Summit County, as an undocumented immigrant and survivor of domestic violence dealing with the stress of working and living in one of the most expensive locations in Colorado. Her work with the nonprofit inspired her to continue her journey in mental health, and now is on the other side, working for Building Hope and trying to address the unique mental health challenges the community faces that are not always seen.

"We need to destigmatize the mental health because, culturally, Latinos, we don't believe in mental health," Reyes said. "That's the hardest struggle in Latino males, and so far my caseload in Summit County is like 20 people, and the majority of the 20 people are males, Latino males."

It's rewarding work for those involved to help underserved communities in an area with no shortage of challenges. Kellyn Ender, a therapist working with Building Hope, says she understands the need to address mental health in Summit County, even more than your general Colorado community.

"We have a lot of transient population that comes and goes with a high use of alcohol," Ender said. "It's a resort community, so there's a lot of people who live on vacation, and that can lead to challenging choices and challenging behaviors."

Ender believes the support they see from Wake Up Breck and Vail Resorts goes a long way. When the community donates to the cause, they're addressing something that can make a real difference to their neighbors, some of whom might be struggling in silence.

"When people put their money, their hard earned hard work for in that cup, that means that you're paying it forward to somebody else who needs it," Ender said. "And we all need it."

Reyes believes the organization has done wonders for her, and she believes the value of the nonprofit is unmeasurable.

"It's making a big impact in Summit County," Reyes said. "Without them, I think there wouldn't be any access to mental health for some ... Nobody else is providing any kind of assistance for mental health, for uninsured and documented and minority groups."

Reyes said it's not just about being able to provide a bilingual experience; bicultural can be incredibly important too.

"They gave me a community," Reyes said, smiling.