Colorado ski areas in Steamboat Springs, Wolf Creek Pass open for 2025-2026 season

Two more ski areas opened over the weekend for this year's ski season. However, due to the lack of snowfall, others are having to push back their plans.

Steamboat Springs Ski Area opens for 2025-2026 season Steamboat Springs Ski Area

Steamboat Springs held its opening day on Saturday, opening the Upper High Noon and Spike Trails. The resort said there is no beginner terrain outside of SnowSports lessons at the moment. Skiers can take the Wild Blue Gondola and the Sunshine Express to the top of Sunshine Peak. The mid-mountain base is at 3", and the summit natural base is at 5". They said around 1" of new snow has fallen over the past day.

Twelve inches of snow fell in the Wolf Creek Ski Area during the recent storm, allowing the resort to open on Saturday. Wolf Creek said they're now open for full 7-day-a-week operations. The midway snow depth is currently at 19" and the Treasure, Bonanza, Nova, Tumbler and Lynx Lifts are available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The resort also announced a new addition this year, the debut of the Continental Espresso Bar.

Wolf Creek Ski Area opens for 2025-2026 season Wolf Creek Ski Area

Purgatory Resort in Southern Colorado planned to open for the season on Saturday, but the area hasn't had the sustained cold needed for snowmaking.

"Our teams have already begun snowmaking operations and are ready to take advantage of every cold period," said Matt Ericksen, marketing director at Purgatory Resort. "We're eager to welcome skiers and riders back, and we'll open as soon as conditions safely allow."

The resort said that a new projected date will be announced next week once they have a better idea of the windows that will be cold enough for snowmaking.