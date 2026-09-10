Colorado sheriff warns leaf peepers of parking restrictions during heavy traffic

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning about parking restrictions in Colorado's mountains ahead of leaf-peeping season. The sheriff released an alert that No Parking signs have been posted along Guanella Pass Road.

Clear Creek crews installed the signs this week along the summit in anticipation of heavy traffic while people travel to higher elevations to see the fall colors.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 24 : Fall colors seen at Guanella Pass in Georgetown, Colorado on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said that visitors to Guanella Pass should:

Park with the entire vehicle off the roadway, when parking in a pull-off

Continue driving if parking is not available

Park in designated areas only (parking lots and pull-offs)

Guanella Pass is a two-lane road, and the sheriff said when drivers park illegally on the shoulder of the road, they reduce the road to a one-lane road. That means that emergency vehicles are not able to navigate a one-lane road quickly during an emergency because they may have to wait for oncoming traffic to clear before continuing.

The sheriff said vehicles parked in a way that impedes traffic will be towed at the owner's expense. The sheriff asked that visitors "PEEP" responsibly:

Park in designated areas only.

Expect heavy traffic.

Exercise patience.

Plan ahead (for traffic delays, no parking, and possible road closures due to overcrowding of the pass)

This year, the drought could make Colorado's fall colors arrive early and fade fast, according to Colorado State University. After a hot and dry summer, drought stress could change not only when Colorado's leaves turn, but also how vibrant the display will be and how long it lasts.

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More than three-quarters of Colorado is currently experiencing severe, exceptional, or worse conditions.