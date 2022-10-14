Watch CBS News
Colorado sex offender fugitive in custody after 4 months on the run

A sex offender who was a fugitive is back in police custody after he was on the run for four months. Kevin J. O'Brien was located and arrested in Richmond, Virginia. 

O'Brien, 52, was arrested last year for sexual assault on a child in Lakewood and sentenced to 36 months probation. 

During that time, he was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Adams County. His probation was revoked and he failed to appear in court in July and had left the state. 

