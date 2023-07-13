Sen. Michael Bennet supports increasing value of the child tax credit again

Sen. Michael Bennet spoke about the expanded Child Tax Credit on Thursday. He says it's pro-family, pro-work and pro-democracy.

Congress passed the tax credit as part of the American Rescue Plan and it lasted for a year.

According to data from Bennet's office, it nearly cut child poverty in half.

"For six shining months in 2021, we treated children like they were our children, child hunger poverty is rising again they continue to go to bed hungry in the richest country in the world," he said.

He's proposing Congress increase its value, eliminate a minimum earnings requirement and let families access the money throughout the year to help make ends meet.