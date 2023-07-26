Sen. Michael Bennet introduces new bill that will help reduce "salt load" in Colorado River
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet introduced a new bill that could support the Colorado River. The bill would help reduce the "salt load in the river."
Nearly 40 million people across seven states and more than 30 tribes rely on the Colorado River. High levels of salt can shrink crop fields, which limits certain crops from growing.
High levels can even kill trees and make the land unsuitable for agriculture.
