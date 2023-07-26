Watch CBS News
Sen. Michael Bennet introduces new bill that will help reduce "salt load" in Colorado River

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet introduced a new bill that could support the Colorado River. The bill would help reduce the "salt load in the river."  

Nearly 40 million people across seven states and more than 30 tribes rely on the Colorado River. High levels of salt can shrink crop fields, which limits certain crops from growing. 

High levels can even kill trees and make the land unsuitable for agriculture. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

