Nearly 50 years after launch, Voyager 1 has reached another historic milestone.

The spacecraft traveled beyond one light-day from Earth early Wednesday, meaning its signals now take more than 24 hours to travel between the spacecraft and Earth. Voyager 1 has traveled more than 16 billion miles, making it the farthest-traveling human-made object in history.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 transformed scientists' understanding of the solar system, capturing some of the earliest close-up images of Jupiter and Saturn and continuing to send data back to Earth decades after its original mission was expected to end.

Scientist Fran Bagenal CBS

"What Voyager did was it set the scene," Fran Bagenal said.

For Bagenal, a senior research scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, the milestone is also deeply personal. Bagenal worked on the mission as a graduate student and watched as Voyager's discoveries captivated the world.

"It was phenomenal. I was a very lowly person on the ranks, as it were, just doing data analysis as a graduate student, but it was a pleasure to be involved," Bagenal said.

"Voyager 1 flying past Jupiter, the pictures of the Great Red Spot and the clouds were on the front page of The New York Times, above the fold," she said.

Originally designed as a five-year mission, Voyager 1 has now operated for 49 years, two months, and 11 days while continuing to transmit scientific data.

"There's more computer power in your key fob for your car than there is on Voyager," Bagenal said. "The data are gathered and stored using (magnetic) tape. Right? We're using a 6-track tape, like a little cassette. Right? That we had music that you played in your car, ages ago. But it's still working 50 years later."

The spacecraft is now studying the interstellar medium, a region beyond the influence of the sun's solar wind, providing scientists with information unavailable anywhere else in the solar system.

"What we are measuring right now is the interstellar medium, which is very important. We are beyond the influence of the sun and the solar wind going out," Bagenal said.

As the spacecraft pushes farther into deep space, Bagenal said its longevity is a testament to the people who designed and continue to operate the mission.

"These engineers are just amazing," she said. "They built this thing, and they keep it going."