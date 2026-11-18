NASA's Voyager 1 probe, launched nearly a half century ago in 1977 to provide the first close-up views of Jupiter, Saturn and their assortment of moons, reached a distance from Earth early Wednesday of one light day — more than 16 billion miles — the farthest any human artifact has ever ventured from the home planet.

An artist's impression of NASA's Voyager spacecraft. NASA

Its sister ship Voyager 2, on a different trajectory, added Uranus and Neptune to the outer planets "Grand Tour" before following its sibling out of the solar system and into interstellar space in 2018, six years after Voyager 1.

Both spacecraft continue to beam back data about the magnetic fields, charged particles and plasma waves in the space between the stars as their power steadily declines and their signals grow weaker and weaker.

As of 5:16 a.m. EST Wednesday, Voyager 1, sailing through space at nearly 38,000 mph, was expected to pass the one-light-day milestone, so far away that radio signals, traveling at 186,000 miles every second, need 24 hours to reach flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

That means the 13-member team will have to wait until Thursday for Voyager 1's first post-light-day signal to confirm the achievement.

Voyager 1 was launched atop a Titan rocket on Aug. 2, 1977. NASA will mark the spacecraft's 50th anniversary next year. NASA

And what an achievement it is: No other space agency in the world has matched or even attempted a mission rivaling Voyager, one that many believe ranks with the Apollo moon landings as one of the greatest feats of American space flight.

"It's difficult to describe, difficult to put into words," said Voyager Interstellar Mission Manager Kareem Badaruddin, one of just three full-time team members keeping the aging Voyagers healthy and their antennas aimed at Earth. "I feel like this mission is one of the great things that people have ever done, that humans have ever done.

"All of us, every person, whether they've worked on this mission or not, can take some pride in it and can feel like this is a part of what our civilization has accomplished."

It's not known how long the Voyagers will continue to function as the plutonium in their nuclear power packs steadily decays. With luck and clever management, engineers hope to keep the data flowing for several more years before the signals finally stop.

The two Voyager spacecraft were launched with a variety of then state-of-the-art instruments to study Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune during close flybys and to characterize the nature of the space environment. Their nuclear generators have steadily lost power as their supply of plutonium-238 has decayed, leaving Voyager 1 with just enough power to operate two instruments while three remain functional aboard Voyager 2. NASA

Voyager 1 started out with about 470 watts of power. That's down to a little more than 210 watts now, enough to run just two of its 10 instruments while keeping the spacecraft properly oriented so it can beam magnetometer and plasma wave data back to Earth. Voyager 2 has a slightly more powerful generator and is operating on a bit more than 230 watts, enough to keep three instruments running.

But even after the power is exhausted, both Voyagers will continue on their way, expected to remain roughly intact, if powerless, for a billion years or more, almost certainly outlasting human civilization.

On the remote chance any aliens might one day stumble upon a Voyager in the cold reaches between the stars, both spacecraft are carrying what amount to messages in a bottle, gold phonograph records encoded with the sights and sounds of planet Earth.

The records include greetings in 55 languages, 115 photos of Earth's people, wildlife and technology, representative natural sounds and carefully selected art and music from multiple cultures, everything from J.S. Bach to Navajo chants to Chuck Berry singing "Johnny B. Goode."

"If Voyager should, sometime in its distant future, encounter beings from some other civilization in space, it bears a message, a phonograph record ... with instructions for use," Carl Sagan, the late astronomer who led the golden record project, said in the 1980 "Cosmos" television series.

"And on this record are a sampling of pictures, sounds, greetings and an hour and a half of exquisite music, the Earth's greatest hits, a gift across the cosmic ocean from one island of civilization to another."

Identical golden records were attached to Voyager 1 and 2, along with instructions for playing them, that include photographs, art, music and greetings in 55 languages that serve as a sort of message in a bottle on the remote chance that alien intelligences might one day find one and wonder who sent them into interstellar space. NASA

Now beyond the confines of Earth's solar system, the stream of ones and zeros describing the interstellar environment leaves Voyager 1's 12-foot-wide dish antenna with less than half the power used by a typical 40-watt refrigerator bulb.

By the time the signal reaches Earth 24 hours later, its strength is a tiny fraction of a trillionth of a watt, vastly less than the power needed to run a wristwatch — a signal so weak that giant 230-foot-wide antennas in NASA's globe-spanning Deep Space Network are needed to pull in the faint whispers.

Commands from flight controllers at JPL now take a full day to reach the spacecraft with another 24 hours required to find out if the commands were received and acted upon. Fixing a problem is a glacial, nail-biting affair.

"If you want to say 'hello' to Voyager, you send your message and then you go home and you wait two days before you finally get a response," Suzanne Dodd, the Voyager project manager at JPL, said in a web posting.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are powered by electricity generated through the decay of radioactive plutonium 238 in compact nuclear power plants known as radioisotope thermoelectric generators, or RTGs.

Both spacecraft have slowly but steadily lost power as the plutonium in their RTGs has decayed. Flight controllers closely manage the available power and the resulting heat needed to keep fuel lines from freezing so thrusters can fire when needed to keep the spacecraft — and their dish antennas — locked onto Earth.

Badaruddin said the small flight control team feels the weight of responsibility for keeping the Voyagers alive.

"If ever you get that sense that oh, I made a mistake, I'm the one who caused a problem for the spacecraft, that's crushing," he said. "Every one of the team members feels they're committed to doing everything in our power to do our best for these spacecraft. We're doing everything we can to keep them going for as long as we can."

Only three of the 13 Voyager team members are full-time JPL employees. Two are retirees who worked on the project at launch and came back to help during the interstellar voyage while the rest split their time between Voyager and other projects.

"I've been at JPL for 32 years, and everybody loves their spacecraft, and everybody feels like it's a family member and gives everything they've got for it," said Badaruddin. "And Voyager is no different in that regard. And these two retirees have come back and given a tremendous amount of effort and time."

The Voyager program was approved in the early 1970s when the outer planets were lined up in a way that would permit a so-called "Grand Tour" of them, enabling spacecraft to make velocity-boosting flybys to jump from one planet to the next, shaving years off the time needed to explore them all.

But to reduce costs, the project was only funded for flybys of Jupiter and Saturn. Voyager 2 was launched first, on Aug. 20, 1977. Voyager 1 followed on Sept. 5.

A Voyager close-up of Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a titanic storm churning in the planet's turbulent atmosphere that has been continuously observed since the early 1800s and was possibly seen as far back as 1664. NASA

Voyager 1 was on a faster trajectory and reached Jupiter first as planned, flying past the giant planet in 1979, sending back spectacular images of its Great Red Spot — a storm that has been churning for centuries, the planet's turbulent atmosphere and its major moons, including detailed looks at Europa, where an icy crust is thought to shield a global ocean, and Io, found to be the most volcanic world in the solar system.

It then flew on to Saturn, wowing astronomers with fantastically detailed photos of the solar system's most spectacular planet, sending back never-before-seen views of its rings, small moons that shepherd the ring particles along, the planet's atmosphere and, as it departed, cloud-shrouded Titan.

A Voyager image of Saturn. NASA

With the successful Titan flyby and the completion of the mission's major objectives, NASA approved sending Voyager 2 on a gravitational slingshot past Saturn and on to Uranus and Neptune in 1986 and 1989, respectively.

On Valentine's Day 1990, Voyager 1's cameras were used a final time to take a family portrait of the six largest planets — Venus, Earth, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — from a distance of 3.7 billion miles. Earth appeared as little more than a blue dot in the pinkish glow of reflected light within the camera.

"Consider again that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us," Sagan said of the photo. "On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives ... on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam."

Voyager's view of Earth, what astronomer Carl Sagan famously called "the pale blue dot," from a distance of 4 billion miles. The planet appears suspended in a reflection inside Voyager's camera. NASA

He concluded by saying "there is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known."

Voyager 1's cameras have been powered down ever since.

In 2012, Voyager 1 flew through the outer edge of the bubble around the solar system defined by the solar wind and the sun's magnetic field, sailing out into interstellar space. It is now in what Carolyn Porco, a well-known planetary scientist and member of the Voyager imaging team, calls "the realm of deep time."

In about 18,000 years, she writes on her Substack page, Voyager 1 will reach another major milestone: passing through a distance of one light-year from Earth, roughly 5.8 trillion miles, only a quarter of the way to the nearest star and "still well within the zone where the sun is the dominant gravitational influence."

But in a million years, the silent spacecraft will have passed well beyond the confines of the solar system, reaching a distance of 56 light-years while "remaining within the sun's local interstellar neighborhood — a low density region filled with diffuse hydrogen and helium gas and scattered stars: most are very dim, some are sun-like, and comparatively few are luminous."

In 100 million years, Voyager 1 will be about 2,000 light years from Earth as the spacecraft and the distant solar system are carried along by the galaxy's rotation. "Still not very far," Porco writes. "But at this time, it will find itself among cold, dense molecular clouds, star-forming regions and nebulae and supernova remnants formed by the deaths of stars."

Finally, 1 billion years from now, the spacecraft will have sailed about 20,000 light-years from home, making four trips around the galactic core in the process. "By then, the sun's growing luminosity will have sufficiently heated the Earth to destroy atmospheric carbon dioxide, halt oxygen production and exterminate plant life and the complex lifeforms that depend on it."

"By that time, both robot and maker will be extinct."

The cosmic travelogue concludes with a personal observation: "The foretelling of Voyager's galactic wanderings leaves one to contemplate the impermanence of all existence and the preciousness of life. And that just might be Voyager's greatest gift of all."