School paraprofessional in Denver metro area arrested for alleged enticement of a child

A school paraprofessional in the Denver Metro area has been arrested and charged with enticement of a child. Police are searching for other possible victims.

The Thornton Police Department said the investigation into 47-year-old Michael Digiacomo, a former paraprofessional with Mapleton Public Schools, began after multiple incidents that took place this year between March 13 and April 3. They said the school district terminated his employment on May 29.

Michael Digiacomo Thornton Police Department

On Nov. 19, TPD announced that, following a thorough investigation, they arrested Digiacomo. Officers booked him into the Adams County Jail, where he reportedly posted bond pending upcoming court proceedings.

Authorities said the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office has filed charges of enticement of a child and internet luring of a child against him.

Investigators believe Digiacomo may have been previously employed by other school districts in the Denver metro area, and there may be more victims. They encouraged anyone with information on the investigation to contact the police department at (720) 977-5069.