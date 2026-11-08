Colorado school district facing cuts after voters appear to reject funding ballot measures, recount possible

A Colorado school district says it's considering cuts after voters appear to have rejected two ballot measures to fund academic and facility improvements. However, one measure looks like it will be heading for a recount.

Ballot issue 5A asked voters to approve a $73 million mill levy override that would cover teacher salaries, academic programming and classroom supplies for Jeffco Public Schools. The result hasn't been officially called yet, but 50.06% of voters have rejected the measure so far.

However, with only 377 votes between those for and against it, the measure looks like it's heading for a recount. In Colorado, the law requires a recount if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5%.

Meanwhile, ballot issue 5B would have provided $60 million for capital construction, technology and maintenance. Upgrades include plumbing improvements, parking lot repairs, replacing faulty roofs, repairing heating and cooling systems and replacing aging infrastructure and technology. That measure appears to have been rejected, with 51.33% of voters choosing "No/Against."

The results remain unofficial until the election audit and certification are complete. Absentee military and overseas voters and voters who need to correct signature errors have until Nov. 12 to have their ballots in. The results will be updated on Nov. 13.

Jeffco Public Schools said it respects what voters decided, and that it's looking for solutions to address salaries, learning opportunities and more than $500 million in needed repairs and improvements.

"Without the additional funding proposed in these two measures, we will need to make difficult decisions about how to balance our priorities with the resources available to us," the district said in a press release. "Over the coming months, the Board of Education and district leadership will continue working through the budget development process for the 2027–28 school year. Additional budget reductions will be necessary, and the details will continue to take shape as the Board of Education analyzes options, assesses impacts, and determines how best to meet our responsibilities to students."

A statewide ballot measure could help bolster the district's available funding.

Colorado voters passed Proposition NN, which will raise the TABOR spending cap. Some of those funds will go to reimburse local governments for property tax breaks for seniors; half of what's left will go to K-12 education. That will result in at least a 2% increase in school funding.

That money will go toward teacher pay and retention, smaller class sizes and career and technical education. Schools will be required to post online how they spent those funds.