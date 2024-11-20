Colorado school bus driver fired after dropping off dozens of kids at wrong stop

School bus driver fired after dropping off dozens of Colorado kids at wrong stop

School bus driver fired after dropping off dozens of Colorado kids at wrong stop

School bus driver fired after dropping off dozens of Colorado kids at wrong stop

A school bus driver with the Douglas County School District has been fired, but parents in Castle Rock still want answers after their children had to go through a frightening experience. The driver dropped off dozens of kids at the wrong stop on Monday, and some of them were left wondering how they were going to get home.

Some of the passengers' parents said the children thought Monday was going to be a normal day of riding the bus back home and taking a route they always take.

But a call for help came just before 5 p.m. from an area near Wolfensberger Road and Auburn Drive. A total of 40 students were on the bus when they were all told to exit at that intersection by the driver.

Ashley Stark called it a devastating experience for her two girls, who are ages 7 and 10.

"The kids were petrified. The fear in their eyes," she said.

"All the kids said that they felt like they were being kidnapped."

Tony Martin's 8-year-old daughter was also on the bus.

"That that night she was very hysterical. Didn't want to kind of be alone," Martin said.

Children told their parents the bus driver parked the bus at the school but did not leave on time.

"He was telling the children that he refuses to leave until everyone is silent," Stark said.

The driver then allegedly proceeded to all of the stops. The children were then dropped off at a busy intersection a little more than 2 miles away from the school and for many, miles away from where they live.

"My kids were left stranded and abandoned on the side of the road at dark, and a stranger brought my children home," Stark said.

Martin's daughter also rode home with a stranger. She said she felt safe enough because her friend was in the back of that person's car.

"I'm glad she wasn't kidnapped and she's home safe. I'm thankful for the parent and glad all the other kids got home safe," Martin said.

The Douglas County School District and Castle Rock Police Department are conducting investigations into the driver's actions.

Some of the children are now scared to ride the bus.

"And rightfully so, because that was incredibly traumatizing," Stark said.

Martin and Stark both say there's no excuse for what happened.

"Sorry is never good enough, and that's just not going to be the case right now," he said.

"No matter what way you slice it, this is child endangerment," she said.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the district says there was confusion from the substitute bus driver in charge of driving the route. It stated the driver didn't report what happened to the transportation department and that they no longer work for the district.