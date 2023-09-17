Safety still a concern for LoDo businesses after shooting

Georgie San Miguel, the director of hospitality and events for Tony Tenderonis near 20th Street and Market Street in Downtown Denver says the football Sunday crowd in LoDo is usually pretty chill.

"Man. It's such a great crowd," San Miguel said.

But San Miguel says that isn't quite the case for the Saturday night crowd that precedes them.

"They are crazy," said Miguel.

San Miguel says the drug use and homelessness issue in the area mixes with people wanting to go out and the situation can get sketchy.

"You just have all of those things that seem to escalate people's attitudes," said San Miguel.

San Miguel suspects that's what happened Saturday night when someone fired into a crowd in front of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row right across the street from Tony Tenderonis. San Miguel heard right away from the workers who were there.

"Another manger she was like just to let you know DPD has told us to stay inside, stay away from the doors. There's still an active shooter. They haven't caught the person," said San Miguel.

Denver police say five people were shot. All of the victims are expected to survive and they are still searching for a suspect. San Miguel says DPD does have a presence in the area Friday and Saturday nights.

"They will make their patrols throughout the shifts on a Friday and Saturday night and they'll check in with our guys, but you don't have like a lot of them," said San Miguel.

So, Tony Tenderonis has hired its own security company, because safety is a top priority for them and the biggest worry for San Miguel.

"I don't get a lot of sleep for sure. I mean, that's just the thing in the back of your head, you know?" said San Miguel. "We want to make sure that everyone is safe at all times."