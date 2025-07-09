Colorado RTD rider survey shows improvement in reliability, on-time performance, shortfalls in trust in services

Colorado's Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, shared a new report that focuses on how customers feel about their services.

The report shows mostly positive results when it comes to reliability, cleanliness, and on-time performance. The full breakdown of the report includes:

Bus Customers

78% of respondents are reliant on RTD's services

85% agree or strongly agree that RTD provides value to the community

71% use RTD's services three or more days a week

8% year-over-year increase in overall satisfaction

11% increase in customers feeling safe and secure while waiting at a stop

13% increase in customers indicating the vehicles are clean

7% increase in customers satisfied or very satisfied with the frequency of service

3% increase in customers indicating bus operators are courteous

Bus exceeded the national average across all 16 comparative categories

Bus's NPS is +26, and the national average is -16

The factors of most importance to bus customers are (1) frequency of service, (2) hours of operation, (3) stop location, (4) fare price, and (5) timely arrival of buses

Rail Customers

65% of respondents are reliant on RTD's services

59% use RTD's services three or more days a week

12% year-over-year increase in overall satisfaction

17% increase in customers indicating the trains are clean

7% increase in customers satisfied or very satisfied with the frequency of service

10% increase in customers indicating the trains run on time

14% increase in customers feeling safe and secure while riding the train

12% increase in customers feeling safe and secure while waiting at a station

5% increase in customers indicating rail operators are courteous

Rail exceeded the national average in 15 of the 16 comparative categories

Rail's NPS is +31, and the national average is -3

The factors of most importance to light rail customers are (1) frequency of service, (2) station location, (3) fare price, (4) hours of operation, and (5) timely arrival of trains

Paratransit Customers

85% of Access-a-Ride customers are satisfied or very satisfied

96% of Access-on-Demand customers are satisfied or very satisfied

Access-a-Ride's Net Promoter Score is +54

Access-on-Demand's Net Promoter Score is +81

Community

Getting to work is the No. 1 reason people use RTD's services, up 7% from 2024

11% increase in the community indicating that RTD provides value to them personally

82% believe their investment in RTD provides value

83% indicate RTD is valuable or extremely valuable at reducing pollution and achieving sustainable practices

90% feel that RTD vehicles are mechanically safe

80% feel RTD is valuable or extremely valuable at reducing traffic congestion

When it comes to full safety and trust in services, many customers are still on the fence. RTD says they are working to show customers that the problems they endured have been fixed. The agency is asking customers to try out the service.

For months, customers dealt with delays and cancellations due to maintenance. Even projects like the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project, 16th Street and Bus Rapid Transit Project on Colfax have customers frustrated. RTD says they continue to be up-to-date on everything to make it easier for customers.

RTD says when it comes to safety, their transit police have increased their patrols to 2 You can find more than 85 officers on their transit services and around stations to keep everyone safe. The department is budgeted to have at least 150 officers by the end of 2025.

Back in May 2025, RTD received 27,000 more service hours to have their bus and rail services more frequently. This helps the on-time performance and reliability issues they once had. If a system goes down temporarily, they have backups to get you to your destination on time.

"We are listening, Stuart Summers, Chief Communication and Engagement Officer for RTD. "We are taking action. We are adopting plans and tactics based on what customers are telling us. Those pain points they are experiencing; we want to do better. Give us a chance. Help us help you."

RTD says anytime there is a disruption in their system, you can find it on their RTD app.