Colorado's RTD requesting feedback to improve transit services for large events

The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, is asking for feedback on how it can improve its services for high volume events like sports games, festivals and concerts.

RTD says over the past few years, improvements have been made to stop frequent service delays, constant cancellations and safety issues.

They say there are a number of factors they look into when planning for high volume events. These include:

The start and end times of the event

The venue's proximity to transit stops and stations

Simultaneous events occurring across the metro area

Anticipated attendance

Number of staff and transit vehicles required

Infrastructure constraints (e.g., station size, rail signal and power)

For example, it takes RTD staff around an hour and 15 minutes to clear 12,000 people after a home Broncos game. If there is a way to clear people faster, they would love to know, as long as it can be done safely.

"It's a lot of people in a short window of time, all trying to access the same location," said Stuart Summers, Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for RTD. "What are some of those things that we can do to do a better job of helping to move that many people and connect that many people to the activity center?"

To provide feedback, click here. The deadline is Dec. 31.