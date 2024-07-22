Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame, see what his Hall of Fame plaque says

Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The first baseman was honored at the Clark Sports Center Grounds in Cooperstown, New York.

COOPERSTOWN, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Inductee Todd Helton poses for a photograph with his plaque during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 21, 2024 in Cooperstown, New York. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images



His Hall of Fame plaque reads:

One of baseball's most efficient hitters, who blended plate discipline with elite contact skills and brute strength during 17-year career as his face of Rockies franchise. Across five consecutive all-star seasons from 2000-2004, led the majors in batting average (.349), extra-base hits (451) and total bases (1,832). His 2000 campaign topped leaderboards with 59 doubles, 147 RBIs, a .372 average and a 1.162 OPS and was his first of back-to-back seasons with more than 400 total bases. Left-hander earned four Silver Slugger awards and three Gold Gloves, leading NL first basemen in fielding percentage six times.

Helton's speech included a shout out to people who came to Coors Field in Denver to see his team for nearly two decades.

"To all the incredible Rockies fans, thank you for my 17 years. I know you spent your hard-earned money to come to the ballpark to cheer me on. I did my best to give it my all every day."

During his career, one of Helton's best attributes as a player was his outstanding work ethic, and he touched on that during the speech.

"Competing on the baseball field was where I felt like I belonged. It was my church. A place where I felt most comfortable. I liked putting in the long hours and doing the extra work.

Helton also spoke about his late father Jerry, who instilled an expectation of greatness in him.

"This would have meant as much -- if not more -- to him than it does me. When I was young, my dad taught me how to swing a bat and how to pitch a ball. But most importantly, beyond the relentless coaching, my dad made me believe I could stand up here today," Helton said.



A segment of Helton's speech was shown on the jumbotron at Coors Field during Sunday's Rockies home game against the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies would up losing 3-2.

Helton will be honored by his home ballclub at Coors Field on Aug. 17. Todd Helton Day will include a free Todd Helton Hall of Fame edition bobblehead for the first 30,000 arriving fans and Helton will give a speech in a special pregame ceremony.

Members of the Hall of Fame 2024 Class Jim Leyland, who was manager of the Rockies for a season in the late 1990s, Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer were also inducted during the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in Cooperstown.