Colorado Rockies reporter, fans excited after team ownership announcement

On Friday morning, the Colorado Rockies confirmed they have sold 40% of the team's ownership to the Penner Family, the same family that owns a majority stake in the Denver Broncos. The sale comes early in the season, marking the first major ownership transaction the team has had in decades.

"It is definitely a historic day for the City of Denver and sports in Denver. It is incredible," said Suzie Hunter, Rockies reporter for Guerilla Sports. "I feel like it is something a lot of Rockies fans have wanted to see, and it is kind of cool to see them get something on their wish list."

Guerilla Sports' Suzie Hunter shares what new ownership agreement could mean for the Colorado Rockies. CBS

Hunter said the franchise has been making many changes in the last year following one of the worst performances in MLB history last season. Changes have come on both the roster and in the front office. Hunter applauded the team for making changes prior to the ownership mix-up, adding she felt the new presence in ownership would only improve the trajectory.

Hunter said 40% can make a big difference for the team.

"Financially, this is enormous. This gives them so much financial flexibility to have the opportunity to go for bigger deals, bigger trades and huge free agent signings," Hunter said.

Hunter has been a voice in Denver covering the Rockies for years now.

The MLB does not have a salary cap, meaning teams can pay players as much as they can afford. For many years now, that has made competition unfair to many middle- and small-market teams.

"We've heard from sources that the Penner group will not be involved in those day-to-day operations; it is really going to stay the same. So, this is mainly a huge financial opportunity for this team," Hunter said. "I think it tells talent there is a bigger wallet behind [the team]."

Owners Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner of the Denver Broncos walk on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Hunter said her social media feed has been filled with positive feedback from Rockies fans, all of whom are celebrating the new ownership involvement from the Penner family.

"Fans are so excited. I think it has been tough for people to be Rockies fans, historically," Hunter said. "For fans, this is an enormous step for the Rockies to be back in their good graces. Especially after the past couple years."