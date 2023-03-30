Colorado Rockies Opening Day game has later start against San Diego Padres at Petco Park
The weather forecast in San Diego has postponed the start time on Thursday for the Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Opening Day game, according to the Padres website.
The game is now scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. MT. All gates to Petco Park will open to fans at 5:30 p.m. MT.
The Padres expect a sellout crowd for the game at Petco Park.
