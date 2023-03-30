Watch CBS News
Colorado Rockies Opening Day game has later start against San Diego Padres at Petco Park

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The weather forecast in San Diego has postponed the start time on Thursday for the Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Opening Day game, according to the Padres website

The game is now scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. MT. All gates to Petco Park will open to fans at 5:30 p.m. MT. 

The Padres expect a sellout crowd for the game at Petco Park. 

First published on March 30, 2023 / 8:57 AM

