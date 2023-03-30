Colorado Rockies Opening Day game has later start against San Diego Padres at Petco Park

The weather forecast in San Diego has postponed the start time on Thursday for the Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Opening Day game, according to the Padres website.

The game is now scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. MT. All gates to Petco Park will open to fans at 5:30 p.m. MT.

The start time of the #Padres vs. Rockies Opening Day game on Thursday, March 30 has been changed to 6:40pm PT. All gates at Petco Park will open to ticketed fans at 4:30pm PT.



Details: https://t.co/C6MaJ2fGIb pic.twitter.com/SHsjAnTBEx — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2023

The Padres expect a sellout crowd for the game at Petco Park.