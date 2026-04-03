Looking at the last minute to head downtown for the Colorado Rockies home opener? You have options

With only a few hours left until the big game -- the Colorado Rockies home opener at Coors Field in Denver -- CBS Colorado was keeping an eye on Ticketmaster for baseball fans who are looking to still purchase a ticket. The cheapest seat late Friday morning was starting at $100.

Grounds crew workers mow the infield the day day before the Colorado Rockies' season home-opener on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at Coors Field in Denver. Timothy Hurst/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Rockies-Phillies game starts at 2:10 p.m.

If you want to watch the game but can't attend, you can go to McGregor Square and watch it for free. McGregor Square, located next to the stadium, will have the game airing on their 66-foot LED screen. There will also be fun activities for the kids and adults to enjoy before, during and after the game.

McGregor Square has six different food options in their food court with a full bar. There is a lot of space inside and outside. There is also a DJ that will be at the event all day and night long.

McGregor Square CBS

"If you have not been to downtown in a long time, come back down," Brooke Bishop, Chief Operating Officer for McGregor Square. "Come see what is going on down here. Today is the best day to do it. You are really going to see people out partying, having really good energy and excited to be down here."

The festivities at McGregor Square are available until 11 p.m. on Friday.