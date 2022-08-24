Rockies release 2023 schedule featuring matchups against all 29 MLB teams

If you want a chance to see all the teams in Major League Baseball in one year, 2023 is shaping up to be your season. For the first time ever, all 30 MLB teams will square off against one another.

The Rockies will open up on the road against the San Diego Padres on March 30th, and will remain away from home for the first week of the season. They will open up at Coors Field against the Washington Nationals on April 6th.

Instead of a home-and-home series against a handful of teams from the American League, the Rockies will see each team and get various teams at home, while visiting other teams. The Rockies will visit the Mariners (April 14-16), Guardians (April 24-26), Rangers (May 19-21), Red Sox (June 12-14), Astros (July 4-5), Rays (August 27-29), and Orioles (August 25-27). At home, the Rockies will see the Angels (June 23-25), Tigers (July 1-2), Yankees (July 14-16), Astros (July 18-19), Athletics (July 28-30), White Sox (August 18-20), and Blue Jays (September 1-3).

The Rockies will face their NL West rivals 13 times each in 2023, with two series against each at home and two on the road. They'll see each NL East and NL Central team for one series at home and one on the road.

The Rockies will also celebrate their 30th anniversary with special events throughout the year.