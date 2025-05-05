Rockfall potential increases during spring storms in Colorado

If you're heading up to the mountains in Colorado, watch out for rock slides and rockfall

The Colorado Department of Transportation says springtime in Colorado and all the moisture that comes with it is problematic when it comes to rock slides and rockfalls along roadways in the mountain corridor. The persistent freeze-thaw cycle during the season opens cracks and loosens rocks, increasing the probability for slides.

The department says there's no extra work needed to make sure that drivers continue to be safe when they're headed up to the high country, however.

"There are about 750 locations that are identified for chronic rockfall," said Austyn Dineen, I-70 mountain corridor CDOT spokesperson. "Our teams are on the ground always making sure that they're keeping a close eye on what could come down on the roads."

That varies between rock scaling activity, scraping the sidewalls of canyons to try and knock loose any rocks that are ready to roll, as well as netting in especially well-known areas, like Interstate 70 near Georgetown in Clear Creek County, in order to catch rocks crews know will fall eventually and to keep them out of the road.

Still, it's up to drivers to keep their wits about them as they travel into the state's higher elevations, and CDOT is actually asking for your help getting their work done as fast as possible, thanks to a reporting system on the COtrip app.

"As long as you have that downloaded, you can snap a photo and you can get our teams there as soon as possible to make sure that everything is safe on the roads," Dineen said.