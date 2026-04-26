Colorado rideshare driver arrested for alleged sexual assault

Police are seeking other potential sexual assault victims of a rideshare driver who is now accused of driving away with an intoxicated female when her boyfriend got out of the vehicle.

Javier Delgado-Cordoba, 29, of Denver, turned himself in at the Jefferson County Jail on Monday, April 20. A warrant was issued by the Arvada Police Department the previous Friday for his arrest. Delgado-Cordoba was released the following day on a $20,000 cash bond, according to online court records.

The incident happened in January, after the woman went to a bar in the Denver area and then requested an Uber ride with her boyfriend to a residence in Arvada, according to Arvada PD's press release. A driver named "Javier" reportedly picked them up in a light-colored 2023 Kia K5 sedan.

When they arrived at the Arvada residence, the boyfriend left the car to unlock the residence's door. During that time, the driver entered the backseat with the female victim. She was intoxicated, per APD.

Javier Delgado-Cordoba following his arrest April 21. Arvada Police Department

When the boyfriend quickly returned, the driver jumped back into the driver's seat and drove away with the victim still inside, detectives reported.

The victim was dropped off at a business in another city later that night. Employees helped her get in touch with relatives, according to APD's press release.

Later, the victim sought medical care and participated in a forensic exam. The DNA evidence obtained from that exam, along with information from interviews and Delgado-Cordoba's rideshare profile and social media, led Arvada PD to pursue charges against him this month.

"As with many cases of this nature," APD stated in its press release, "certain elements of the investigation, including forensic DNA analysis, required additional time to complete thoroughly and accurately."

Arvada PD stated it believes there may be other victims. Delgado-Cordoba has been an Uber driver for about a year and may have driven other vehicles during that time, according to Arvada PD detectives. He had completed more than 1,000 rides in that time.

"We recognize that these types of crimes are deeply personal and difficult to report," stated Arvada Chief of Police Ed Brady in the press release. "Our goal in sharing this information is to ensure that anyone who may have been affected knows they are not alone and that support and resources are available."

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Delgado-Cordoba is encouraged to call their local police department or sheriff's office. They can also contact the Arvada Police Department directly at its tip line, (720) 898-7171, and reference case AR26001904.

Delgado-Cordoba is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court on May 20. He currently faces three felony counts of sexual assault. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.