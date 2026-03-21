Colorado ride share passenger killed in early morning collision

A man was killed and two people injured early Saturday morning when a car rear-ended a pickup truck on Interstate 225.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 2:16 a.m.

Officers from the Aurora Police Department responded and found a man in the back seat of a Toyota Corolla had passed away. That car's driver and another backseat passenger were both seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

The Toyota, according to an APD press release, slammed into the back of a Chevy Silverado as both were traveling northbound on I-225 north of East Iliff Avenue.

Oddly, two people inside the Silverado jumped out and ran from the crash scene. Aurora PD is attempting to learn the identities of those people and is accepting the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Evidence at the crash scene preliminarily suggests the Toyota may have been speeding, according to APD.