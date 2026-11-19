A Colorado woman is sharing her story after getting justice in a revenge porn case.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Richmond Dudley will spend six months in jail after sharing an intimate video of his ex-girlfriend, taken without her consent.

The woman shared her story anonymously with CBS Colorado's Olivia Young.

CBS Colorado's Olivia Young interviews the victim. CBS

"I feel like it's damaged my ability to trust," the 23-year-old victim said. "Something that I didn't even know was had was shared to a group chat full of people."

Seven months after a breakup with her ex, Joshua Dudley, this woman was in a blossoming new relationship when one message shattered her life.

Dudley sent a video of her engaging in a sex act with him to a Snapchat group chat with her current boyfriend and several mutual friends.

"He just showed me the video, and right away I knew it was me. But I never knew that video was taken," she said.

It was a video she never consented to and didn't even know existed. She felt horrified, embarrassed and afraid.

"I felt really violated and sick to my stomach," she said.

Along with the video, Dudley said her boyfriend's name and, "This is your girlfriend."

"I was just really distraught. I couldn't quite think of why somebody would do something so malicious and horrible to another person," she said.

The victim screen-recorded the video and called Parker police.

"It was wrong, I knew it wasn't right. I don't feel like you should be able to do that to somebody and it be OK," she said.

Joshua Richmond Dudley Parker Police

Dudley was arrested the next day, but soon after he was recorded threatening to kill the woman and her boyfriend in a phone call to a mutual friend. The victim said this led to a violation of the protection order that was part of the case. That call was played in Douglas County Court.

"I didn't really know what Josh was capable of next," she said.

But the victim didn't waver in her search for justice.

"I just knew I deserved justice for what had happened to me," she said. "It was long. It was hard. Emotionally draining."

Prosecutors charged Dudley with misdemeanor disclosure of an intimate image and asked for jail time rather than probation.

"Giving him a chance on probation isn't justice. He's had his chances, and he's messed up. He was on probation before on two other cases of driving under the influence, and furthermore, he picked up violation of protection orders afterwards. The only just sentence in this case, in my mind, was straight jail," said lead prosecutor Mark Nguyen. "What we wanted to do was go with the top charge ... not only it was taken without her consent, but that it was shared without her consent."

At the time of the incident, Dudley was on probation for two separate DUI convictions.

Prosecutors say Dudley's defense rejected a plea deal.

"They believed that we couldn't prove the charge, and that specifically in that Snapchat video that was shared, that in the video, the victim's face wasn't actually shown, so therefore they believe that we couldn't meet the element of depicting an individual," Nguyen said.

During the trial, the victim had to watch as the video was played for the jury and the whole courtroom.

"One of the hardest things I've ever done," she said.

Dudley was found guilty and sentenced to 180 days in jail.

"Relief that it's finally over. That justice was served, and I was proud of myself. For pushing through this and getting to the end of all of it," she said.

The victim says her boyfriend, family and friends supported her through the difficult journey.

"I had a really good support system here with my victim advocate and my family, my friends, my coworkers. My mom always told me to stand up for myself and don't give up on what you believe in," she said.

"I really appreciate the guts that the victim showed, but I also appreciate how seriously the jury took this case," said 23rd Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler.

"Quite frankly, we don't see this a lot, and we don't see it enough," Nguyen said.

Prosecutors say they rarely see cases like this because victims may not even know the images exist, or they may not come forward out of embarrassment or fear they won't be taken seriously.

"I'm certain that they occur far more often than gets reported, and far more often than end up in a courtroom like this," Brauchler said. "You really need to have a victim who's not only aware that it has happened, and sometimes they're not always aware, but who has the courage, the guts to come forward and not just to tell law enforcement, but to go through a very arduous, unforgiving process."

They want victims to know they'll be heard, and perpetrators to know crimes like this have consequences.

"Please come forward. We want to end this," Brauchler said. "This is a decision that is made out of spite, hatred, revenge, and if we can just give one of those guys pause as they're about to hit send on this thing that they don't have consent to have ... that's a win for us."

"We will pursue these cases. We will make sure justice is achieved," Nguyen said.

"I feel like it's normalized too much," the victim said.

She hopes her story will convince others to come forward.

"I do hope it inspires others to kind of go through the process because you can end up with, you know, the justice you deserve," she said. "If you believe you deserve justice, don't stop believing in it and be strong and fight till you get your justice."