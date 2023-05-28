Retired sailor honors lost servicemen and women by playing trumpet solo for families on Memorial Day

As Memorial Day ceremonies kick off at Fort Logan National Cemetery, there's one man that's honoring the fallen in his own way. It's a way many soldiers have never been honored before.

For eight years now, Mark Stallins' Memorial Day weekend began by playing the national anthem as the sun rises.

CBS

After a few quick adjustments to his trumpet, he plays taps for his father, a former soldier who is buried here. In 2015, that was the extent of his plan.

"I just wanted to come and play for my dad," Stallins said.

But after posting his tribute on social media, other families asked him to play for their fallen service members.

Stallins happily obliged and how spends the two days walking from grave to grave playing taps for every fallen soldier, sailor, marine, or airman on his list.

There are hundreds of stops but each and every person gets Stallins' very best.

CBS

"These notes are important. They represent the last full measure of someone's service to their country," Stallins expressed.

As he makes his way around the cemetery, he also plays impromptu sets for families while they visit their lost loved ones. Like Sailor Anthony C. Garcia who gave his life in Afghanistan.

"He was a total giver. He gave himself all the time," said his father, Anthony Garcia Sr.

Anthony Garcia Sr. CBS

"They're all important right, but when you know who you are playing in front of, it changes the significance so much," Stallins said.

As the day goes on slowly the usual ceremonies start and Stallins keeps on playing through all of it, because he knows many of these men and women didn't get a live player at their funeral. They got a bugle in a boom box, so this is his gift to them to show his appreciation.

CBS

"When I'm at each stone for me it's a symbol of gratitude," Stallins said "(While I'm Playing) I tend to think about being grateful that they were willing to sacrifice, or that they did sacrifice their lives for our country. For our freedoms."

Stallins travels around the nation playing for fallen service men and women. He doesn't charge families of soldiers to play form them. He pays for everything through donations to his non-profit National Honor Tour.