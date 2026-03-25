Colorado community restricts RV parking, new policy takes effect in Broomfield next week

On Tuesday, the Broomfield City Council approved a new ordinance that would restrict RV parking on public roads. The ordinance passed 7-2 and will prohibit the parking of any RV on any public street for longer than 72 hours in any 14-day period. Amendments to the ordinance were added, including extended seven-day permit options for visitors and an emphasis on humanitarian outreach to those who may be experiencing financial hardship.

RVs parked along a street in Broomfield. CBS

Many cities around Broomfield already have similar policies in place to restrict RV parking. Broomfield has been working to create this ordinance for more than a year. Over the last few months, more than 50 people shared their opinion on the matter, whether through email, petition, call, or in person at the city council. A majority of those who shared their opinion in public comment on Tuesday supported the RV restrictions but opposed an amendment that would extend permits for those experiencing financial hardship.

One local business owner, Donna Barga, who owns the auto detailing shop Make It Shine, said a bus and RV had been parked outside her business for close to a year and blocked her view of the road when pulling in and out.

"It made it really inconvenient and dangerous," said Barga.

Others in opposition wrote with concerns about safety and parking availability.

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Meanwhile, Kathy Escobar, who works with many in the unhoused community through the Refuge in Broomfield, shared, "We have quite a few people who do live in RVs as their only shelter."

"Just understanding that we're all just trying to work on solutions there for everybody," said Escobar.

In a community focus group at the Refuge social action center, Escobar said she estimated more than 20 adults and children are living in RVs in Broomfield right now and will be affected by this policy.

Council member Sean McKenzie proposed the amendment that would allow for a "Green Pass" for those experiencing financial hardship or mechanical issues. This pass would have allowed up to 28-day permits for those in need; however, owners would still be required to move neighborhoods within that time. However, after much debate, it ultimately did not pass.

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Still, community advocates for the unhoused community shared concern that there aren't any available designated safe spaces for people to park overnight. To address this issue, Mayor Guyleen Castriotta said she would propose next week that the council start working to create more safe parking options in Broomfield for those who rely on their vehicle for shelter.

The newly approved RV policy is set to take effect next week.