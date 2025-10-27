Dozens of Colorado responders searching for mother and son, missing near Echo Lake since Sunday

A Colorado mother and son have been missing after failing to return from a hike near Echo Lake in Clear Creek County on Sunday.

The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said a search effort involving dozens of first responders, dogs, and drones is ongoing in the area.

The mother is 60 years old, 5'7", 130 pounds, and was wearing a purple ski coat, blue jeans, and tennis shoes when she left for the hike, according to the sheriff's office. The son is 25, 6'1", 200 pounds, and was last wearing a brown button-down jacket with a white collar, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Search and rescue crews and other first responders are searching the area of Echo Lake Park for two overdue hikers, a mother and son, on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, who failed to return the previous day. Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Echo Lake is about 40 miles west of Denver and 13 miles southwest of Idaho Springs. It was snowing and windy near the lake on Monday evening, and is expected to continue through midnight. Temperatures could drop to about 13 degrees Fahrenheit and go below zero with the wind chill factor.

Anyone who sees either person is asked to call 911.