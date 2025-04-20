Colorado resort awards skiers who visited every day of the season

Colorado resort awards skiers who visited every day of the season

When a Colorado resort wrapped up the ski season this weekend, it recognized 11 people who hit the slopes every single day they were open.

Shannon Lukens

The Steamboat Ski Resort rewarded each skier Saturday with a belt buckle that said "148" to mark their achievement, taking a run each of the 148 days of this season. Some members in the group have managed to visit every day for multiple seasons.

This year's group included:

Chantal Kane

Dani Booth

Doug Hecker

Leila Kruelskie

Charles Smith

Larry Budwig

Justin Booth

Anders Anderson

Brad Kruelskie

Paul Madeen

Gregory Dalsis

Shannon Lukens

Steamboat Ski Resort was rated as one of the "12 Best Family-Friendly Ski Resorts" in 2024 by Travel & Leisure, and Ski Magazine rated it in the top 15 in the U.S. The resort is known for its popular Cowboy Downhill event, which combines skiing and rodeo skills.

The season began on Nov. 23, 2024, and wrapped up Sunday.