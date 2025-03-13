Colorado residents take precautions after Wi-Fi jammers used in Highlands Ranch burglaries

Residents in one Highlands Ranch neighborhood are feeling frustrated and scared following a series of home break-ins that happened last week. Investigators in Douglas County believe the suspects used Wi-Fi jammers to disrupt home security systems and cameras.

Some Highlands Ranch residents are taking precautions after Wi-Fi jammers were used in burglaries. CBS

"This is just not acceptable to us," said Steve Pomeroy.

Pomeroy lives just blocks away from where three suspected burglaries took place. He and his wife have already taken proactive measures.

"We've had a security system, but we just put a ring on the house just a couple days after," he said. "We just installed it Sunday night, just a couple days after this had happened here."

Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office believe in these three burglaries the suspects involved were using a Wi-Fi jammer to disable security systems and knew when the homeowners would be gone.

"Bottom line, when you have something that's wireless, it's going to be jammable," said Will Martinez.

Martinez owns BW Tech Security. He's been helping install security systems for both commercial and residential homes for the last 15 years through his company. Many more people may be switching to purchasing do-it-yourself security systems, like Wi-Fi doorbell cameras, but it is those types of products that put homeowners in a more vulnerable position of having their security disabled.

"If you have no choice but to use wireless, you want to make sure you get something that has jam detection features, so if the device is used, the panel can send a signal out saying it's being jammed," said Martinez.

For greater protection, he says it is important residents consider simply getting a professional to install hard-wired cameras, which are less likely to be tampered with.

"From point A to point B, you have a cable that connects the device," he said.

While police continue to investigate this string of burglaries, homeowners like Pomeroy remain vigilant.

"It's just more than a little scary, but we're going to get through it and be safe, and be more watchful in our neighborhood," said Pomeroy.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the thieves appear to be after high-end jewelry and targeting homes along the greenbelt.

The sheriff's office encouraged anyone with information on these burglaries to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-917-STOP (7867).

They also asked residents to stay observant of any suspicious activity and report it to their non-emergency line at 303-660-7500, or 911 if it's urgent.