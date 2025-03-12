Colorado burglary suspects using Wi-Fi jammers, cutting power to target homes, police say

Detectives are investigating a string of burglaries at multiple Colorado homes. They said the suspects used a Wi-Fi jammer and cut power to the homes they targeted.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the thieves targeted three homes in the Highlands Ranch neighborhood Friday, all located east of Broadway and East Gateway Drive.

Officials said one resident walked in during one of the burglaries to find three people in their home. Authorities said one of the homes had the power turned off and they believe the suspects used a Wi-Fi jammer to affect the homes' cameras. Two of the homes showed signs of forced entry.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A similar burglary took place in Franktown where detectives said the back door was broken and the house was ransacked. They said the camera system at the home had also been turned off.

Investigators do not believe there is a direct connection between the burglaries in Highlands Ranch and Franktown, but the suspects did appear to be aware the homeowners were gone and may have used a device to disable camera systems. In each case, the suspects were in the homes long enough to go through closets, drawers, boxes, cabinets and storage areas.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"Catching these burglars is a priority for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, not just for bringing justice to the victims, but for preventing future crimes that could disrupt the lives of more innocent families. We know there are individuals in the metro area who have crucial information about those responsible for these crimes. We urge you to come forward - your identity will remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reward," said Sheriff Darren Weekly.

The sheriff's office encouraged anyone with information on these burglaries to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-917-STOP (7867).

They also asked residents to stay observant of any suspicious activity and report it to their non-emergency line at 303-660-7500, or 911 if it's urgent.