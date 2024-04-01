Colorado residents now eligible for $450 e-bike tax credit

Gov. Jared Polis teamed up with the Colorado Energy Office on Monday to announce the launch of the nation's first statewide electric bicycle tax credit. People who live in Colorado are eligible to save up to $450 off their e-bike purchase.

The e-bike is considered an option to help the state's climate goals of reducing pollution with less traffic. The tax credit is a result of HB23-1272 which was passed last year in the state Legislature.

feliks szewczyk / Getty Images

"This e-bike tax credit builds Colorado's nation-leading work to reduce pollution and traffic, save people money and protect our environment. This will help Colorado reach our bold climate goals, invest in future generations, and expand access to clean transportation options now," said Polis in a statement.

Starting April 1, Colorado residents will be eligible to receive the e-bike tax credit at qualifying retailers and can visit the E-Bike Tax Credit webpage for more information on how it works.

"Whether it's picking up groceries or making sure you get to work, e-bikes are a great way for so many Coloradans to not only make their everyday short commutes but also save money and help lower greenhouse gas emissions," said Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor in a statement. "We look forward to implementing and building this rebate program over the next several years and believe it will be an important part of our overall climate work."

Polis' office urged Coloradans to check with the retailer before purchasing an e-bike because not all retailers are participating. There is a list of participating retailers online.