Colorado residents can use mobile driver's license to get through airport security across U.S.

Colorado residents can now get through airport security checkpoints across the U.S. by using their phone to provide ID. Gov. Jared Polis announced the launch of the new myColorado Mobile Driver License at the TSA checkpoint at Denver International Airport on Monday.

Gov. Jared Polis shows off the new myColoradoⓇ Mobile Driver License at Denver International Airport. CBS

Now, just like your boarding pass, the app allows passengers to scan a QR code at security checkpoints nationwide. Polis believes the app will make the screening process easier for everyone.

"It's much easier to get through, and every second matters. When you multiply seconds by millions of passengers each year, it's a remarkable difference in our airport," said Dave LaPorte, Interim CEO of Denver International Airport.

mycolorado.state.co.us

The mobile driver's license can be added to the MyColorado app on your phone that already contains documents like your driver's license, vehicle registration, and insurance cards. The new mobile driver's license section is in addition to the Colorado digital ID that may already be in your app.

TSA recommends passengers also have a physical ID as well, just in case.