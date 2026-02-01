Colorado residents help police track down suspect in metro-wide mail thefts

Arvada police are offering a behind-the-scenes look at how they tracked down a suspected mail thief in the Denver metro area, after neighbors spotted the same suspicious vehicle on their security cameras.

The investigation began when neighbors shared video of a distinctive white truck seen driving through the area and stopping at mailboxes. Wednesday morning, armed with a search warrant, Arvada police moved in on the home tied to that vehicle.

"We are officers with Arvada police. We are going to be taking you to the Arvada Police Department," one officer said as they placed a woman in handcuffs.

The woman was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. Police then searched the home for evidence to build their own mail-theft case.

"It's not centralized to one city. It's metro-wide, all over the place," said Sgt. Amity Losey with the Arvada Police Department. "The same people stealing mail in Aurora are stealing mail in Arvada, Westminster, all these different jurisdictions."

Video from police shows stacks of mail and documents inside the home, many bearing names and addresses unrelated to the tenants. Officers also found credit cards and several identification cards.

"You may think it's just junk mail or nothing important," the sergeant said. "But people can get a lot of information from your mail. That's why it's important we hold these people accountable," Losey added.

Parked outside the home was the white truck investigators say helped crack the case.

"It was broad daylight at my house," said Carol, who asked that her last name not be used. She captured video of the truck on her Ring camera as it drove down her street, not far from where the suspect was later found.

A neighbor recorded the same truck later that night.

"I immediately noticed the passenger and that distinctive plastic," Carol said.

The video appears to show a passenger exiting the vehicle, stealing from a mailbox and then returning to hit other homes along the street.

Carol reported the incident and spent hours looking for others who may have been affected.

"I took about three and a half hours on Friday and just went door to door," she said.

Police ran images of the truck through their Flock camera database, tracing the license plate back to the home where they believe the evidence ties the case together.

"It is federal, and it's a violation. You feel violated," Carol said.

Mail theft is a federal crime, which can complicate cases for local police. Still, officers stress the importance of reporting even small losses.