A Colorado resident is concerned about a leaning power pole; "We're in danger."

A Littleton homeowner with concerns about the stability of a power pole in her yard was having problems finding help, so she contacted CBS Colorado.

On Tuesday, Vicki Maggs showed us how the pole was rotting and leaning in her yard. It was leaning in the direction of an area her grandchildren often play.

"We're in the process of building a playground for our grandchildren to come. You can see it's in direct line with that pole," Maggs said. "If they come over to play on this, or if we start working on it, we're in danger."

She noticed the problem with the pole about two weeks ago and contacted Xcel Energy. Maggs said crews came within the hour.

"They walked over, looked at it and said, 'No, that's not our pole, not our problem,'" Maggs explained.

Those were words she would hear over and over. Xcel Energy then advised her to call the phone company, but she says the runaround continued.

"Apparently, the ticket had been canceled because it wasn't their pole, not their problem," Maggs said.

She says no one was able to give her an answer as to whose pole and problem it was.

"I feel anger first of all, emotions of fear for fear of not being able to go out and use my backyard, and total frustration because it isn't being dealt with," Maggs said.

With growing concerns for her and her family's safety, she then called the fire department. Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue went to her home and attached the leaning and rotting pole to the healthy pole next to is, using a strap. The poles were attached like that for about a week.

"Then the fire department told me to stay out of the backyard. It's not a matter of if it falls; it's a matter of when it falls," Maggs said.

Still with no answers, she contacted CBS Colorado this week.

"If they're not going to do something about it and my life is at stake, I don't know what else to do. That's why I called you guys," Maggs said.

On Tuesday, CBS Colorado reached out to several companies. As we waited for a response, we returned to Maggs' home on Wednesday morning. Xcel Energy crews were there just 15 minutes prior and removed the pole.

"I thought, no way they're actually here," Maggs said. "A week-and-a-half of my frustration and worry for 15 minutes worth of work."

A spokesperson with Xcel Energy said safety is their top priority, and they appreciate the customer's patience as they worked with other companies to get the job done.

Maggs said she's optimistic and is happy her backyard is safe to use again.

"I'm relieved," Maggs said. "I know that it was your phone call and it was your intervention that got them to move, because they weren't doing anything except giving me a runaround."