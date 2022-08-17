Watch CBS News
Colorado requires licensed professional for radon mitigation, measurement

Big news for people building or buying homes in our state. Colorado now requires a licensed professional for radon measurement or radon mitigation services.

That requirement took effect on July 1.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil that can then enter homes.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says half of all homes in Colorado have radon levels higher than EPA recommendations.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 4:31 PM

