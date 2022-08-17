Colorado requires licensed professional for radon mitigation, measurement
Big news for people building or buying homes in our state. Colorado now requires a licensed professional for radon measurement or radon mitigation services.
That requirement took effect on July 1.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil that can then enter homes.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says half of all homes in Colorado have radon levels higher than EPA recommendations.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.