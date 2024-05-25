Colorado republicans have mixed emotions about Lauren Boebert ahead of debate, primary election

As ballots will soon arrive in mailboxes across the state, voters in Colorado's 4th Congressional District are preparing to vote in a primary and a separate special election.

The district includes the heavily populated Douglas County, most of the rural eastern half of Colorado and the city of Loveland in Northern Colorado. Aside from Betsy Markey, the district hasn't had a Democratic representative since 1973.

In March, Republican Rep. Ken Buck resigned, citing political polarization and dysfunction in Congress.

"It was just time for him to step down," said Douglas County Republican voter, Dianna Shoemaker.

"He did not represent us as Coloradans or people from the United States. He just really wasn't fighting for us and our rights, and less taxes and less money going over internationally," said Douglas County Republican voter, Susan Reynolds.

In a special election to fill Buck's seat, Republican Greg Lopez will run against Democrat Trisha Calvarese.

"I'm really excited about Greg stepping forward and being willing to represent us," said Reynolds.

On the same ballot, voters from each party will narrow down one candidate to run for the seat in November's general election.

Six Republicans are running for the seat vacated by Ken Buck. This includes Deborah Flora, Jerry Sonnenberg, Richard Holtorf, Michael Lynch, and Peter Yu. But the name on the lips of many Republicans in Douglas County is Lauren Boebert. The controversial congresswoman could soon be representing Douglas County, along with the rest of the district, and conservative voters have mixed emotions.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, joined nine other candidates during a debate for GOP candidates running in the 4th Congressional Districts at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center in Fort Lupton, Colorado on January 25, 2024. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"America first, and that's what Lauren Boebert stands for," said Reynolds.

"I like Lauren. I think she's really strong. I really like that she showed up for President Trump and she just doesn't play with these guys, and that's what we need," said Shoemaker.

"I don't like her," said registered Douglas County Republican, Brian Lajoie.

Boebert, who currently represents District 3, has made headlines for controversial behavior and opinions.

"Just her behavior. I'm a person that believes that you should behave appropriately when in elected office, no matter the party, no matter the person. And I don't think she fulfills that role. I will vote for someone else," said Lajoie.

She's a polarizing figure, even within her own party.

"It bothers me that she goes out on a limb," said Shoemaker. "She needs to stick with her party more. She does make me mad sometimes, she does some crazy things, but otherwise, I like her."

"I was excited about Deb Flora, but when Lauren was willing to step forward, I know her track history and I know what she represents," said Reynolds. She's done a great job for us. She's new to the area, but I feel like she represents us in the United States and she's willing to fight for us."

As she takes on five other Republicans, conservative voters in Douglas County say immigration, gun rights, national security and water are top issues for them.

"Whoever runs as the Republican will get our vote," said Shoemaker.

Both the primary and special elections are on June 25. Trisha Calvarese, Ike McCorkle and John Padora Jr. are running in the Democratic primary.

CBS News Colorado will be hosting a Voters Decide Congressional District 4 Republican primary debate. The debate will air on CBS News Colorado's 24-hour streaming channel, on May 29 at 8 p.m.