New video disputes Lauren Boebert's "silent protest" debt ceiling claim

New video appears to contradict Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's claim that she intentionally missed the debt ceiling vote as a "silent protest."

CNN shared video Sunday showing Boebert running up U.S. Capitol steps and being told she missed the vote.

CBS News Colorado reached out to Boebert's office seeking comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Boebert has been vocal about her opposition to the debt ceiling bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law Saturday and suspends the nation's debt limit through January 1, 2025, to avert a default, the first time that would have happened in the U.S. Some economists warned it would have triggered a global economic catastrophe.

Her office said last week that she filed a "missing vote" form that said she would have voted "no."

"Call it a protest — there's absolutely no way to ever justify adding another $4-6 trillion in debt," Boebert wrote in a tweet, accompanied by a video statement, Saturday. "This is more DC self-created garbage that I will always fight against."

But in the video, Boebert is seen running up the steps to the Capitol as a CNN reporter tells her, "they just closed it." The congresswoman asks, "they closed it?" The reporter replies, "yeah," and Boebert continues up the steps.