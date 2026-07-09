Colorado Republican primary candidate for governor says, "We must have confidence in our election process"

Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Victor Marx leads State Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer as the race is still too close to call. Marx's lead has widened since the election nine days ago.

Marx said in a statement, "I'm choosing to believe the best while also recognizing the importance of accountability. We must have confidence in our election process, and confidence is strengthened by transparency."

The unofficial vote totals have Marx leading with 206,518 votes to Kirkmeyer's 204,556 votes. Colorado law mandates an automatic recount if the difference between the top two vote-getters is less than .5% of the total votes cast for the winner. The deadline for Colorado's Secretary of State's office to order a recount is July 24.

Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx answers questions from reporters at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur, Colorado on June 30, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"If there is a recount, you can be certain we'll have experienced attorneys, trained recount watchers, and observers present in the counties where they're needed. Transparency and accountability help ensure confidence in the outcome," Marx said.

Kirkmeyer released a statement earlier this week thanking everyone who volunteered for her campaign, prayed and voted for her, saying she is,"... staying focused, staying positive, and seeing this through."

Kirkmeyer says the election is about far more than one campaign, "It is about the future of our state. If we want to restore common sense, protect our freedoms, and build a Colorado where families can thrive, we cannot sit on the sidelines."

Barb Kirkmeyer CBS

Earlier this week, CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd reported on why thousands of votes were still being counted. There were about 11,600 ballots that had not been cured as of last week.

By law, county clerks were to cure their ballots by midnight, Wednesday, July 8. Colorado's Secretary of State's office says vote counting is expected to be finished by the end of the business day on Thursday, July 9. Although we may not find out the results until Friday at the latest.

Whoever wins the GOP's nomination will face Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Weiser on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Marx says if Kirkmeyer wins, he'll back her.

"I also want to make something very clear. If the final certified results show that Barb Kirkmeyer is the winner, she will have my full support in defeating Phil Weiser this November. Colorado is bigger than any one campaign," Marx said.

Both Kirkmeyer and State Representative Scott Bottoms said if Marx wins, they will not endorse him.