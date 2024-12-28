Colorado sports fans gear up for a game-packed Saturday

If you're a sports fan in Colorado, Saturday will be jam-packed, along with the DNVR bar on Colfax -- but they aren't complaining.

"We have 33 TVs and so we can accommodate any teams and any game that you want to watch," DNVR owner Lindsey Spano said.

If you want to watch a local team in a sports bar, DNVR thinks they're the best place to do that.

"We have created an arena atmosphere, so if you're going to the game, that's obviously the greatest experience. But this is the next best thing to the arena," said Spano.

DNVR Bar owner Lindsey Spano CBS

That's especially true on Saturday when the Colorado State Rams and Colorado Buffaloes play their respective bowl games and the Denver Broncos are playing to clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs. That means DNVR was a busy place.

"We're a Denver sports bar and we accommodate Colorado teams. So, it's a really big day," Spano said.

In anticipation of the crowds, they were fully staffed and added seating, but during the height of the action, standing may be your only option.

DNVR Bar on East Colfax Avenue is anticipating a busy day on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 as the CSU Rams and CU Buffs play their respective bowl games and the Denver Broncos competed for playoff berth. CBS

"We're going to be standing-room only. We set up stools next to the windows for extra seating there. We have a nice big shelf area so you can still eat and have your drinks sitting next to you, but we'll be wall to wall all day," Spano said.

She says there's been so much interest in watching the games that they took reservations for the first time. As of noon Saturday, a couple hours before the first games began, they had reservations for 60 people.

"It's a lot. Usually, we've been first come, first serve," Spano said.

Days like this don't come around very often, so Spano says she's happy to accommodate fans for this unique sports day.

"We want to make sure we give the patrons the best experience," Spano said.