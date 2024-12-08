University of Colorado to play BYU in Valero Alamo Bowl; Colorado State to play Miami of Ohio in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

The University of Colorado and CSU had their bowl games announced on Sunday. They'll play back-to-back on the same day.

The Colorado State University Rams will face the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice, the NCAA announced Sunday.

The 8-4 Rams will face off against the 8-5 RedHawks at 2:30 p.m. MST on Dec. 28 in Tuscon. The Rams clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017 with their Nov. 2 victory over Nevada. They won the following game against Wyoming, lost in Fresno against Fresno State, and then defeated Utah State in Fort Collins to close out the season this year.

University of Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders, left, shakes hands with CSU Head Coach Jay Norvell on Sept. 14, 2024 in Fort Collins. CBS

The 9-3 University of Colorado Buffalos will play against the 10-2 BYU Cougars in the Valero Alamo Bowl on the same day at 5:30 p.m. in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

CU clinched its bowl eligibility in their 34-23 home victory over Cincinnati on Oct. 26. They won their next two games at Texas Tech and at home against Utah, lost at Kansas and then beat Oklahoma State in Boulder on Nov. 29 to close the season.

"I'm so excited to be heading back to the Arizona Bowl," CSU coach Jay Norvell said in a statement. "It's a great venue and fantastic hospitality. It will be a lot of fun for our fans and our team. It's a great reward for seniors and we're excited to finish our season with a bowl win and gain great momentum going into 2025. It's been our goal from the start to be a bowl team year-in and year-out and this is a great springboard for our program for the future."

In a post announcing the game on their social media, the Buffs simply said, "Let's bring it home."